Virtual Pre-Law program this fall
Register Now:
Virtual Pre-Law Program
CLEO: College Scholars Program
Loyola University School of Law; DePaul University College of Law &
Fordham University School of Law
|
The Ultimate Preparation to Help You Become a More Competitive Law School Applicant! Designed to identify, motivate and prepare students for a career in the legal profession. Committed students can learn how to successfully navigate the law school admission process and underwrite their success in law school by participating in the College Scholars program.
When: Saturday, October 23, 2021; November 20, 2021, 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. ·
Where: On-line ·
How: Register online
Who: All college students
For Freshmen: The Road To Law School seminar aims to provide Freshmen an overview of the key components of the law school application process.
For Sophomores: The Sophomore Super Saturdays seminar aims to help students further develop logical reasoning, reading comprehension and writing skills – the skills needed to become a competitive law school applicant.
For Juniors, Seniors/Post Graduates: Juniors Jumpstart the LSAT seminar aims to help participants understand the importance of systematic and timely preparation for the Law School Admission Test (LSAT).
CLEO is a non-profit organization. Since 1968, CLEO has helped more than 7,000 low-income and minority students become successful members of the legal profession. The College Scholars Program seeks to continue this standard of excellence through a collaborative effort between CLEO and colleges and universities throughout the United States.
Looking for part-time work in town? Come to the local job fair on Monday, 9/27 from 4:30-6:30 pm
Middlebury employers are looking for AWESOME. Are YOU Awesome?
Join Middlebury businesses in the McCullough tent on Monday, 9/27 from 4:30-6:30 PM for a local job fair.
Middlebury businesses will share opportunities for local employment.
Join us and enter to win $100 in Middlebury Money!
No RSVP Required.
Now Onboarding Sophomores for MiddMentors!
Looking for a dedicated (but informal) mentor to help you explore longer-term goals, develop professional competencies, or explore what it means to navigate life at Middlebury?
Then join MiddMentors! With MiddMentors, you get to build a connection with an alumni mentor matched to your goals and objectives.
Our volunteer alumni mentors come from all over the globe, and represent an incredible diversity of experiences and backgrounds. Select from Cirque du Soleil aerialists, startup founders, volcanologists, corporate executives, award-winning writers, surgeons and psychologists, educators, human rights attorneys, coders, athletes, bankers and traders, veterinarians, Zen practitioners, to name a few…
After you’re paired with your mentor, you’ll embark on monthly conversations, guided by a flexible curriculum. Along the way, we support you with CCI advising appointments, resource pages, and email consults.
This is a developmental experience–not an evaluative one. In exchange for a small amount of prep, you get access to stellar advice and viewpoints from an alum who has already walked the path you’re hoping to take.
Activate Your Handshake Profile – Week 5 of #NoFailFall
Your To Do for Week Five:
Did you know that you can upload a resume to your Handshake profile?
For Handshake’s 5th week of #NoFailFall: make sure your latest documents are added to your profile. That way, you can use the “Quick Apply” feature on many job listings to apply in mere minutes!
Pro-tip: if you plan to apply to several different types of jobs, you can upload multiple resumes. Tailor each one to highlight relevant skills and experience for different roles.
Hiring Engagement Fellows for the 2021-2022 Academic Year!
Are you interested in serving as a CCI ambassador, helping to share CCI programs and resources with fellow students and positively contribute to the CCI brand and mission?
Do you have some experience with marketing and promotion -OR- a passion for social media campaign strategies, creation, and content ideation?
Are you a Sophomore, Junior, or Senior who wants to help prepare students to translate their Middlebury experience into a successful pursuit of their post-graduate goals?
Then consider applying to be a Peer Career Engagement Fellow for the 2021-2022 Academic year!
Hotline Paralegal (Spanish or Russian fluency required) at Legal Services NYC
Legal Services NYC seeks two intake paralegals to staff the Access Line, our citywide intake hotline.
Legal Services NYC fights poverty and seeks racial, social and economic justice for low-income New Yorkers. For almost 50 years we have challenged systemic injustice and helped clients meet basic needs for housing, income and economic security, family and immigration stability, education, and health care. Legal Services NYC’s staff of 600 people in neighborhood-based offices and outreach sites across all five boroughs helps more than 110,000 New Yorkers annually. We partner with scores of communitybased and client-run organizations, elected officials, public agencies, pro bono lawyers, and the courts to maximize our effectiveness. Our work fights discrimination and helps to achieve equity for all lowincome New Yorkers.
See complete details in Handshake HERE. Thanks to an alumna for generously sharing this opportunity.
A Workforce Recruitment Program Recruiter will be interviewing Middlebury students this fall!
Are you a student or recent graduate with a disability seeking an internship or job?
The Workforce Recruitment Program (WRP) is for students and recent graduates with disabilities and serves as a primary pipeline for bringing new talent into the Federal Government. Applying is an excellent way to:
- find an internship or permanent position at federal agencies
- explore careers in the federal service
- gain interviewing experience
For more information, contact Tim Mosehauer at Kitchel House, 152 College Street. tmosehau@middlebury.edu or 802.443.5105.
Save the Date for the Winter Term Internship Info Session Wed 9/29 at 4:30 PM
Join the CCI staff for this information session that will cover the steps needed to:
- find a winter-term internship,
- earn internship credit, and
- secure funding support from the CCI (limited grants available to students on financial aid).
Students unable to attend may schedule an appointment with Cheryl Whitney Lower or any CCI advisor.
Get Ready for Fall Recruiting in Handshake!
Update your Handshake profile TODAY to get personalized internship recommendations and help employers recruit you.