Jopwell – They represent and advance careers for Black, Latinx, and Native American students and professionals.

Calling all undergraduate students! Jopwell I+D, our annual student development conference, is returning to New York City – Accepted participants will win a trip to NYC for a full day of workshops, panels, and practice sessions with recruiters to help you IDENTIFY where you want to go and DEVELOP the skills you need to get there. At Jopwell I+D, our team of experts will teach you the fundamental skills you need to know to successfully land an internship.

Application closes on Friday, July 14th! To apply, you must meet the following requirements:

Compete the form on this page

Graduating between 2024 and 2026

Interested in applying to 2024 summer internships

Complete the online application here

This event will be hosted in-person. 50 students will be selected to join us in NYC with travel and lodgings covered by Jopwell.

*Please inform Alicia Gomez (email: agomez@middlebury.edu) that you submitted your application so she could nominate you for the program. Nominees will be highlighted in their application pool for priority consideration.



