Work as a Peer Career Advisor at CCI next year

Do you give lots of advice to your friends about job searching, internship hunting and resume writing? Well come join the team at CCI and help us staff Quick Question hours and work on special projects.

You’ll join a great group at CCI and get wonderful training and access to support your own career development too!

We’re looking for enthusiastic, talented students to work with peers to help educate about career plannning, connect with alumni, make the most of Handshake and more. Due to an unexpected change, we still have some openings available!

PLEASE NOTE: In order to apply to this job you must be able to attend the entire mandatory training in-person from Sept 5-8 on campus and also be available to work the full school year. (ie. no study abroad). Preference is for rising juniors and seniors.

Check out the full job description here and apply now! Deadline is rolling but earlier the better. Questions? Contact Tim at CCI.