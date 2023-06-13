National Reconnaissance Office summer 2024 internships. Deadline June 30

Do you have a passion for strengthening national security? Are you looking for an opportunity to make a difference? Work with the experts in the National Reconnaissance Office student internship program!

The NRO is a member of the Intelligence Community and is the Department of Defense agency responsible for developing, acquiring, launching, and operating the nation’s most sophisticated and capable intelligence satellites.

For more than 60 years, the NRO has been protecting the United States, its citizens and its allies with space-based intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities. Today, the NRO’s paid student internship program is developing the next generation of space leaders.

The NRO offers high-achieving undergraduate students the opportunity to gain real-world experience in positions related to their field of study. They work alongside professionals to support meaningful projects that directly contribute to the NRO’s mission.

Learn more and apply here.