Harvard Kennedy School Public Policy Leadership Conference

Harvard Kennedy School is thrilled to announce the 23rd Annual Public Policy Leadership Conference (PPLC) application is now live! The conference will be held October 12-15, 2023.

The PPLC mission is to inspire undergraduate student leaders—particularly those from historically underrepresented and underserved communities—to pursue careers in public service. Participants will gain insight into what it means to study public policy in a graduate school environment and connect with current HKS students, faculty, and staff as well as other dynamic undergraduate students.



During the conference, participants will learn about:

Careers in public service

Domestic and international policy issues

Fellowship programs

Resume building and networking

Summer Public Policy and International Affairs Institutes

Graduate schools that offer programs in public policy

Student life

The deadline to apply is Friday, June 30, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET. For additional information, including eligibility requirements, please visit the conference website.

