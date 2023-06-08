Special Assistant for the President’s Commission on White House Fellowship

This is an early-career opportunity that will provide the detailee with hands-on work supporting one of America’s most prestigious programs for leadership and public service, as well as project management experience within the Executive Office of the President.

The detailee will develop their skills in a broad set of contexts, including communication with internal and external stakeholders, organizational management, event planning/implementation, and financial reporting.

This is a short term temporary position that came on my radar, and wanted to share. Apply ASAP if interested: https://openopps.usajobs.gov/tasks/4908?fromSearch