Workshop: Lessons on How Embracing Risk and Failure Can Help You Succeed


It’s okay to mess up! Come to this session to explore your capacity to learn and develop. Build your understanding of neuroplasticity, the significance of your mindset, the role of self-talk, and how risk-taking and failure are critical to growth. This session will help you train your brain to embrace “failure” as a learning opportunity, while also planning ahead for potential obstacles and encouraging self-resiliency. Presented by Bruce Perlow | Program Director and Facilitator, The DREAM Program

Tuesday, January 18th 2022

4:30 pm – 5:30 pm

Axinn 219

