Work in Vermont. Lose Some of Your Student Loans.

The State of Vermont, in collaboration with the University of Vermont and the Vermont Student Assistance Corporation (VSAC), is offering a $5000 loan repayment program to incentivize and retain new graduates from Vermont colleges and universities. Any graduate during the spring 2023 academic year with a Bachelor of Science and/or Bachelor of Arts can apply. Recipients will be selected on a first-come, first-served basis based on regional, employer, and institutional distribution criteria, as long as funding is available. Applicants must submit proof of employment when applying. Employment will be verified with the Vermont-based employer at two points: after one year of employment and after the second year of employment.