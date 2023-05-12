US State Department upcoming opportunities

This is a long list (but well worth it) of some very cool things going on with the State Department over the summer, from a good newsletter I get. Read on!

Internships and Fellowships :

Spring 2024 Internships – Applications to Open in June!

The Student Internship Program offers paid internship opportunities for an in-person, 10-week Internship with the U.S. Department of State. It is intended to expand global opportunities for students from all backgrounds who are pursuing post-secondary degrees. All our compensated internships provide opportunities to gain experience and insight into the business of diplomacy as our employees work to advance U.S. interests worldwide. The applications for the Spring 2024 Internship will open on USAjobs.gov in June. Please sign up to receive ongoing updates related to the program and the application opening. Please note the Summer 2024 internship application period will likely open around early October 2023.

Virtual Student Internships for the 2023-2024 Academic Year – Applications to Open in July!

The Virtual Student Federal Service connects the talents of U.S. citizen college students with the needs of federal agencies. The time commitment is about 10 hours per week during the school year. There are opportunities for all, from data visualization to political analysis. Internships are unpaid but may be eligible for course credit. U.S. citizen high school graduates, from rising college freshmen through Ph.D. students, who are enrolled at least half-time (as defined by the school) in college during their application and participation are eligible. Because the program is virtual, students can intern from anywhere. Students apply in July and may apply for up to three internships. For more information, see the VSFS Internship page.

U.S. Foreign Service Internship Program – Applications to Open in August!

Applications open in August for the U.S. Foreign Service Internship Program, a two-year program designed to expose undergraduate students to U.S. diplomacy and the work of the U.S. Department of State. This merit and needs-based opportunity is available to undergraduate sophomores and junior students with a minimum GPA of 3.2 on a 4-point scale.

U.S. Fulbright Program Applications

The U.S. Fulbright Program is now accepting applications for the 2024-2025 cycle, with a national deadline of October 10.

Welcoming 2023 Pickering and Rangel Fellows and Gearing Up for 2024 Applications in June-September

The U.S. Department of State looks forward to welcoming our 2023 Pickering and Rangel Fellows, including students from Boston College, Boston University, Bowdoin, Brown, Colby, Northeastern, Trinity, Tufts, the University of Hartford, the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, Wellesley, and Yale.

These new colleagues will receive two internships, tuition assistance, and a stipend as they study for their master’s degrees, and at the completion of their studies will sign a contract to serve as Foreign Service Officers for five years. Rising seniors and college graduates interested in public service who want to study in a major relevant to the Foreign Service with a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.2 on a 4-point scale are eligible to apply. Applications for the 2024 Pickering and Rangel cohorts will open in June through September. The programs encourage the application of members of minority groups historically underrepresented in the Foreign Service, women, and those with financial need. Visit the Pickering and Rangel Graduate Fellowship websites for details.

Clarke DS Fellowship 2024 Applications to Open Soon!

The William D. Clarke, Sr. Diplomatic Security Fellowship 2024 cohort application opens soon! The Clarke Fellowship is a path to an exciting and fulfilling career in the Foreign Service as a Diplomatic Security Service Special Agent. The program is a two-year graduate fellowship designed for individuals who want to pursue a master’s degree and a career as a Diplomatic Security Service Special Agent in the Foreign Service. This fellowship is perfect for those interested in Criminal Justice, Homeland Security, and Law Enforcement.

Career Opportunities :

Foreign Service Officer Test Registration Now Open for June 2023 Test

The application period for the June 2023 Foreign Service Officer Test opened on April 25 and closes on June 1. The test is available to take on June 3-10 and can now be taken entirely online. Register today at https://home.pearsonvue.com/fsot and read more about our selection process at https://careers.state.gov/career-paths/worldwide-foreign-service/officer/fso-test-information-and-selection-process/.

Candidates interested in current Foreign Service Specialist and Civil Service opportunities can click the Apply Now link on our careers website.

USAID Vacancy Announcement

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) recently released a solicitation to recruit new Foreign Service Backstop 70 Humanitarian Assistance Officers (HAO). All are encouraged to apply even if you do not have Federal Government experience – see the link above for details. Also please see this useful page that explains how to set-up notifications for future job announcements.

State Programs :

May is the start of commencement season, and Secretary Blinken traveled to Atlanta to deliver commencement remarks at Georgia Tech on May 6.

May is also Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month (AANHPIHM). On May 18 from 3:30-4:30 PM Eastern, join Diplomat in Residence for Southern California Katelyn Choe in an online panel discussion with colleagues who will discuss their varied careers, how they came to the Foreign Service, and the challenges they have overcome along the way to achieve success. On May 19 from 2:00-3:00 PM Eastern, Diplomat in Residence for New York Metro Kyla Brooke will lead an online senior leader interview with Under Secretary Uzra Zeya about her diplomatic career as an Asian American woman in the Foreign Service.

Diplomacy in TV :

Keri Russell’s new series The Diplomat is generating buzz as she plays a U.S. Ambassador serving in London. You can follow the actual U.S. Embassy to the United Kingdom on their Facebook page, and see photos and video from President Biden’s visit in April. U.S. Embassy Khartoum is also in the news. Though the United States temporarily suspended operations and evacuated U.S. Government personnel, our colleagues are continuing to support negotiations for an end to hostilities and providing information and assistance to U.S. citizens in Sudan.

Other Agencies:

The U.S. Department of Commerce’s International Trade Administration (ITA) is having a virtual job fair on Monday, May 22. They are actively recruiting for the following roles:

–International Trade Specialist

–International Economist

–Business & Industry Analyst

–Management & Program Analyst

Participants may have the opportunity to participate in same-day interviews!

Registration is required and the deadline to register is Thursday, May 18 at 5 p.m. EST.

For more information and to register, please visit: https://lnkd.in/gW5kdjvG