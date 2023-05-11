The Financial Times, Wall Street Journal, and New York Times are now available

Students, faculty, and staff now have access to The Financial Times, one of the world’s leading news organizations, recognized internationally for its authority, integrity and accuracy.



For access, start from http://go.middlebury.edu/ft or simply start from https://ft.com, choose Sign In in the upper right corner, enter your Middlebury email address, click Next, then choose the SSO Sign In button. After logging in — check out this post: How to Read the Financial Times.

While you’re exploring, note also that Middlebury has an academic site licenses for The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times!

For NYT access, “claim a pass” at http://accessnyt.com (Requires a middlebury.edu email account. Student passes are valid through their graduation year. When the pass expires, a new one can be obtained at http://accessnyt.com.)

For WSJ access, establish an account at http://wsj.com/ActivateMiddlebury, using your middlebury.edu email address.

If you encounter problems accessing any online library resource, please send an email to eaccess-admin@middlebury.edu