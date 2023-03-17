The Asia Group summer internships

The Asia Group is a business advisory firm with offices across Asia and headquartered in Washington, D.C. For 10 years, The Asia Group has helped leading global businesses and investors advance their commercial interests across Asia. Our team of professionals develop and implement business strategies that focus on government affairs and commercial partnerships to craft solutions for market entry, expansion, and risk management.

An alum alerted us to some exciting opportunities for students interested in International Affairs, Languages, Public Policy, from a variety of majors.

Learn more here and apply soon!