SWS is accepting applications for their 2023 Summer Analyst Internship Program!

With headquarters in both New York City and Oakland, CA and a total of 23 offices across the country, Siebert Williams Shank & Co., LLC (“SWS”) is the Nation’s leading Black, Hispanic, and Woman-owned non-bank financial firm. SWS is a full-service investment bank with more than two decades of experience providing debt capital markets, equity research, restructuring, strategic advisory, and M&A services to corporations, state and local governments, and not-for-profit institutions. SWS is a perennial leader in public finance investment banking, a national leader as a co-manager of investment-grade corporate debt, and a named dealer on more than 40 commercial paper programs.

Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis until February 28.

First offers will be extended no earlier than January 15, 2023, and last offers will be extended no later than March 15, 2023.

The 8-week program is tentatively scheduled to take place between June 5 and July 28, 2023.

We also wish to remind you of SWS’ partnership with one of its corporate biotech clients:

After each summer, SWS selects 2 “graduating” Summer Analysts who are offered the opportunity to attend a 10-week paid summer internship in the CFO’s office of an S&P-100 biopharmaceutical company the following summer.

No additional application is necessary (use the link above) – but SWS is especially interested in applicants with a desire to learn about corporate finance/treasury operations or with a background in life sciences.

Please reach out to Matt Metzger (mmetzger@siebertwilliams.com / 646-775-4871) or HR (HR@siebertwilliams.com) with any questions.