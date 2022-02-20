Student Groups Host AB-InBev’s Head of Offensive Services, Roei Sherman

Jason Schneiderman ’23 and Brett Perlmutter ’23 will lead a session with Roei Sherman, an expert in offensive services on Thursday March 10th at 4:30 p.m.

So often you hear stories about criminal hackers who infiltrate big companies demanding to be paid. What if we told you that there was a way to hack to help make a company more secure?

Roei Sherman is an Israeli information security professional with over a decade of experience, focusing mainly on offensive security. He is currently the Head of Offensive services at AB-InBev, the biggest brewer in the world. Before joining AB-InBev, Roei was a senior information security consultant and a Red Team leader with EY Israel. Roei has served in a field intelligence unit in the IDF (Israeli Defense Force) and still serves as an active reserve. His expertise is primarily in Red Team engagements and adversarial thinking such as: “What would a criminal hacker do, and how can the network be made more secure?”

Zoom Link: https://middlebury.zoom.us/j/94188128055?pwd=Wko4WDg1UGQwNjl0Y2ZuOXlDY2c3QT09

Sponsors include TAMID Group, Midd Ventures Community, Middlebury School of Hebrew, Program of Modern Hebrew, Computer Science Department, and Midd Dev.