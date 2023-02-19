Stepwise Summer 2023 Internship: Growth Marketing Intern

Founded by Seav Banus ’11, Stepwise is an online educational platform that offers actionable, step-by-step advice on how to save, invest and build wealth.

An exciting remote Growth Marketing Internship is available for summer 2023. There will also be an option to continue paid work, part time, during the 2023/2024 academic year. This is a paid position supported in part by the Center for Careers and Internships.

As a Growth Marketing Intern, you will help market the Stepwise platform, resources, and courses to enhance visibility and connect with potential customers. You will be responsible for designing a growth strategy to drive awareness of the brand, promote content, and drive inbound interest.