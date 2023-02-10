Scholarship program for graduate school

﻿﻿Samvid Scholars is a merit-based graduate scholarship and leadership program for changemakers. Samvid Scholars was established in 2021 by Samvid Ventures to invest in the graduate education of future leaders who are committed to effecting positive change in society.

﻿﻿The Samvid Scholars program supports up to $50,000 per year for two years of graduate study. In addition to funding for their graduate program, each Scholar will receive two years of leadership development programming to support them to continue to fulfill their extraordinary potential. For example, our 2022 cohort has participated in an annual summer conference, regional dinner on campus, peer discussion groups, and seminars led by the Aspen Institute.

An eligible candidate will:

Pursue a full-time graduate program of 2 years or longer at a university in the United States, in one of the following eligible programs: MD, MBA, JD, MPP/MPA, MPH, or MS/MA in the social sciences or STEM

Be a first-year graduate student for the 2023-2024 academic year

Have an undergraduate GPA of at least 3.5

Be a U.S. citizen or DACA recipient

For more details of the program, please visit our website. There, you can also view recording of a recent Samvid Scholars info session, which provides an overview of the curriculum and relevant information for advisors supporting prospective applicants.