Princeton in Africa’s 2021-22 Fellowship Application is Now Open!

Princeton in Africa (PiAf) is a non-profit organization that offers yearlong post-graduate fellowship opportunities with a variety of organizations working across the African continent. PiAf Fellows work in many different sectors, including international humanitarian aid, public & community health, business & economic development, agricultural development, and education & youth capacity building. Many of the fellowship organizations are also led by social entrepreneurs. The host organizations include the African Leadership Academy, Baylor International Pediatric AIDS Initiative, International Rescue Committee, the International Livestock Research Institute, the WARC Group, and many other organizations – both large and small – doing remarkable work around the African continent. Princeton in Africa expects to offer approximately 50 fellowships in about 17 countries in the 2021-22 fellowship year. Since its launch in 1999, PiAf has placed nearly 650 Fellows in 36 countries across the continent.

Princeton in Africa Fellows serve organizations in a variety of sectors and fill roles within the organizations including Communications, Teaching, Business Development, Financial Analysis, Grant Writing, Program Management and Monitoring and Evaluation. Fellowships offer an incredible opportunity for personal and professional development, skill building and launching a meaningful career.

The deadline for 2021-22 fellowship applications is Wednesday, October 28th, 2020 at 11:59 PM Eastern!

If you have any questions about the fellowship experience, please reach out and we can put you in touch with Middlebury alums who have been through the program.