Opportunities with the Peace Corps

Stop by Ross Courtyard Terrace outside the dining hall on Tuesday, September 13 from 9:00am – 3:00pm to meet Bill Bridgeford, Senior Recruiter (RPCV North Macedonia (2016-19) for the Peace Corp based out of the Brattleboro area. Peace Corps Volunteers work at the grassroots level to create change that lasts long after their service. As a Volunteer, you can make an investment in our world—one handshake, one project, one friendship at a time—that leads to new possibilities in service and when you return home.

If you have any questions, feel free to contact Bill Bridgeford directly bbridgeford[at]peacecorps.gov.