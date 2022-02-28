Middlebury Real Estate Group forms on campus

The Middlebury Real Estate Group (MREG) is an opportunity for students to learn about various aspects of the real estate industry. Members will hear from an outstanding group of speakers and other resources that will help them learn about all facets of real estate from commercial to residential and everything in between. This group of speakers will consist of Middlebury alumni and other established professionals within the real estate world who are also willing to connect with Midd students. Eventually, the group hopes to create a student-led real estate investment fund to give students hands on experience. Members of all real estate experience levels will get something out of the group.

