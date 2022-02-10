Middlebury Opportunities for Innovators

MiddChallenge: the application for Middlebury’s Innovation Hub’s annual idea/pitch competition will be launching soon, with a March 28th deadline. As a reminder, The Innovation Hub will accept project proposals in 4 categories (Art, Business, Tech, Social Impact & Sustainability) for $3000-4000 grants to be used over the summer. MiddChallenge grantees will have the option to stay local and be part of the Vermont Innovation Summer cohort program; with opportunities across the innovation ecosystem in Burlington, including at the Hula campus. Stay Tuned for more details which will be announced in the coming weeks!

TEDxMiddlebury: the TEDx conference is scheduled for April 21st at 7:30pm in Dana Auditorium. Our student Speaker Competition for those hoping to speak at the conference will be held the weekend of March 5-6th at the Innovation Hub.

