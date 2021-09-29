Join the Middlebury Student Investment Committee for our Annual Fall Finance Trip

What : A window into Wall Street. This is your opportunity to engage with New York-based Middlebury alumni who work at leading financial services firms including Goldman Sachs and Barclays. The trip may include additional visits with alumni at other leading-firms. This is a CAN’T MISS opportunity for any sophomore who is interested in finance as a potential career path.

**Due to the continuing Covid-19 pandemic, all selected participants must be fully vaccinated (no exceptions) and agree to follow all protocols for bank visitors regarding masking and physical distancing.

Who : Due to Covid-19 bank restrictions, there will only be 20 places available for this trip (this number is subject to change). This program is especially important for Sophomores because now is the time to start thinking about the junior summer application process. Therefore, students graduating in February/May 2024 will have priority, followed by students with February/May 2025 graduation dates.

When : Fall Break; October 18-19

Where : New York City! The financial capital of the world. Goldman Sachs and Barclays have been confirmed for Monday. We hope to add additional firms in the coming days.

Why : Come meet and network with Middlebury alumni who year after year help get Middlebury students into top internships and jobs.

How : To attend you must apply on Handshake by 11:55pm on Friday, October 8th. Submit a resume and cover letter that introduces yourself and outlines why you would like to participate in this program (as PDFs!). Your application will be used to select the final group and will be provided to our hosts, so please make sure to have these reviewed during CCI Quick Questions (go/PCAs/) before submission. Applications will be reviewed on a ROLLING BASIS, so do not delay your application.

Final Note : Accommodations and Transportation are up to each individual, but there is a break bus going to and from NYC straight to Penn Station! If you need a ride or someone to split a hotel with, come to an SIC or MiddWow meeting and we can find you a carpool or someone to split a hotel with.