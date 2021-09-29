Join the Middlebury Student Investment Committee for our Annual Fall Finance Trip

What: A window into Wall Street. This is your opportunity to engage with New York-based Middlebury alumni who work at leading financial services firms including Goldman Sachs and Barclays. The trip may include additional visits with alumni at other leading-firms. This is a CAN’T MISS opportunity for any sophomore who is interested in finance as a potential career path.
**Due to the continuing Covid-19 pandemic, all selected participants must be fully vaccinated (no exceptions) and agree to follow all protocols for bank visitors regarding masking and physical distancing.