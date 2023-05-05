Job as Analyst, YouthTruth at Center for Effective Philanthropy in Cambridge, MA

This looks like a special opportunity, and is Midd friendly! From the org: “We believe, and research shows, that student and stakeholder feedback matters for school improvement and student success. That’s why, in 2008, we created YouthTruth – to help educators harness student and stakeholder feedback to accelerate improvements. We’ve heard from over two million students as well as hundreds of thousands of family and staff members across 39 states. When you join YouthTruth, you join a small and collaborative team that has a big impact on schools across the U.S. and the education sector.”

As an Analyst, you will be instrumental in putting important student perception data into the hands of those making instructional and leadership decisions in K‐12 schools. Being part of YouthTruth, a national nonprofit, gives you the chance to apply and grow your skills while making a difference in education.

Check out the job and apply on Handshake here