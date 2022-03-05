Internship Opportunities with a Global, Customer Experience Innovator

TTEC wants to share with you an opportunity where you can enhance your leadership skills while making an impact on a global organization with 58K+ employees and some of the most iconic clients in the world. TTEC’s Leadership Development Program for rising seniors features summer challenges, formal mentorship opportunities with executives of the company, and meaningful projects where you will have a real impact on our business. We welcome students from all majors to apply! Hear from a fellow Middlebury student (Neuroscience and History ’22) who will share details about her experience as a TTEC Leadership Development Intern and how she’s continuing to grow with TTEC!

Monday, March 7th

6:00 – 7:00 p.m. – Virtual (login via Handshake)

Leadership Development Interns also have an opportunity to receive an offer at the end of the summer, either for our Talent Accelerator program, a two-year rotational program for college graduates designed to develop future leaders in the organization, or into a specific department. You can learn more about our programs on our website. In addition to these opportunities, we also have full-time roles in technology with our innovative TTEC Digital segment. We are excited to meet you and tell you more about these opportunities!

While our program is for rising seniors (2023 grads), if you are a current sophomore (2024 grad) we invite you to attend and learn about our application process so you’ll be prepared to apply early when our application opens later this summer! Learn more here.