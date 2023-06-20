CCI Career Paths

French Teacher at The Williston Northampton School


The Williston Northampton School is an independent co-educational boarding and day school in Easthampton Massachusetts and is a culturally diverse educational community serving grades 7-12.

We are seeking to hire a full-time French Teacher for the 2023-24 school year. 

Strong candidates will have middle or high school teaching experience, preferably within an independent boarding school environment. The candidate will possess a Bachelor’s in a relevant field; a master’s degree is preferred. Fluency in French and English is required. The candidate will demonstrate a capacity for working with a range of learning abilities, experience integrating educational technologies into the teaching environment, strong writing and communication skills, creativity, and a collaborative mindset.

An early career candidate is encouraged to apply, especially if the candidate has an interest in developing the pedagogy, career, and profession of education.

APPLY ON HANDSHAKE HERE
