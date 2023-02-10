Federal Reserve Bank Freshman Discovery Day

We would like to invite you to attend the 2023 Freshman Discovery Day this upcoming April with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. During this event, they will provide:

An insider’s view of the New York Fed’s core mission and responsibilities

Exposure to leaders at the Bank through a panel discussion and networking

A toolkit to best position yourself to secure a future internship

APPLY HERE

Discovery Day is a pioneering educational outreach program designed to encourage undergraduate freshmen students from traditionally underrepresented backgrounds to learn more about the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and the internship opportunities available for undergraduate students.



Working at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York positions you at the center of the financial world with a unique perspective on national and international markets and economies. You will work in an environment with a diverse group of experienced professionals to foster and support the safety, soundness, and vitality of our economic and financial systems. It is a challenge that demands the skills of a financial service professional and the intelligence of an academic—all combined with a passion for public service.



Application Deadline: Friday, February 17th, 2023 11:59 PM EST

Virtual Event Date: Monday, April 17th, 2023 1 PM – 3 PM EST

