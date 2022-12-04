The Evercore Rising Junior Diversity Scholarship will award merit-based scholarships to selected students. Applicants must be in their sophomore year and all are encouraged to apply. Selected students will receive:
- $15,000 scholarship
- A summer internship with Investment Banking in one of our US offices
Application Instructions for Students:
- Application opens March 1
- Submit your application for consideration by March 16 –resumes are pulled on a rolling basis
- Application must include resume, cover letter, and personal statement (max 500 words)
- Address what you believe demonstrates your qualification for the Rising Junior Diversity Scholarship, including a description of your academic and personal strengths; and/or exceptional contributions, through community service, leadership, school activities or otherwise, to the cause of diversity
- Applications should be submitted here: www.evercore.com/careers
- Diversity Interviews and Superdays will take place in March and early April 2023
Eligibility:
- Current sophomore students interested in Investment Banking (Graduating in Winter 2024 or Spring 2025)
- Scholarship recipients will be selected from among the eligible applicants who have demonstrated academic excellence, leadership qualities, and who also have contributed to diversity initiatives.
- All students are encouraged to apply to the Rising Junior Diversity Scholarship, particularly those who identify as Black, Hispanic/LatinX, Native American, Female, Veteran, and/or LGBTQ+.