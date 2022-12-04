The Evercore Rising Junior Diversity Scholarship will award merit-based scholarships to selected students. Applicants must be in their sophomore year and all are encouraged to apply. Selected students will receive:

$15,000 scholarship

A summer internship with Investment Banking in one of our US offices

Application Instructions for Students:

Application opens March 1

Submit your application for consideration by March 16 –resumes are pulled on a rolling basis

Application must include resume, cover letter, and personal statement (max 500 words)

Address what you believe demonstrates your qualification for the Rising Junior Diversity Scholarship, including a description of your academic and personal strengths; and/or exceptional contributions, through community service, leadership, school activities or otherwise, to the cause of diversity

Applications should be submitted here: www.evercore.com/careers

Diversity Interviews and Superdays will take place in March and early April 2023

Eligibility: