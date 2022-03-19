Evercore Private Capital Advisory Virtual Sophomore Open House

Come learn more about Evercore’s Private Capital Advisory Team and our 2023 Summer Analyst Program! You’ll also have a chance to network with team members during the session. This is an invite-only event. Selected attendees will receive a confirmation email with relevant details, such as the Zoom link, the week of the event.

March 25: 12:00 – 1:30pm EST

Apply for the Open House Here

Evercore’s Private Capital Advisory (“PCA”) group provides independent advice and execution services to leading private equity sponsors and institutional investors on a variety of strategic transactions across the private capital spectrum including (i) sponsor driven private equity fund recapitalizations, (ii) sales of portfolios of private assets, (iii) seeded capital raises, and (iv) management team spin-outs. PCA’s clients include private equity sponsors, financial institutions, asset managers, pension funds, endowments, foundations, and family offices seeking to utilize the secondary private equity market. PCA focuses on a diverse range of asset types including buyout, venture, credit, real estate, energy, and infrastructure.

The Evercore Summer Analyst Program is a 10-week program designed to provide a highly motivated undergraduate with a representative experience of a PCA analyst. PCA is seeking intelligent, mature individuals with the desire and flexibility to work in an entrepreneurial environment and the ability to learn on the job.

Apply for the Internship Here