Evercore Intro to Investment Banking Virtual Info Session for First Years and Sophomore at NESCAC Schools

Evercore is hosting an educational event for First Years and Sophomores at NESCAC Schools. The session will include an overview of Investment Banking, a brief introduction to the Firm, and a panel of current Evercore Analysts. There will time for Q&A and networking in breakout rooms, as this session will be held on Zoom.

Mark your calendar for Tuesday, December 13 – 5:00-6:15 EST

ADVANCE REGISTER REQUIRED on Handshake – https://middlebury.joinhandshake.com/events/1178069/ and on Evercore’s website – https://evercore.tal.net/vx/appcentre-ext/brand-4/candidate/so/pm/1/pl/1/opp/1533-Evercore-Intro-to-Investment-Banking-Session-NESCAC-Virtual/en-GB