Economic Equity Policy Fellow at Greenlining Institute

The Greenlining Institute’s Leadership Academy Fellowship is an 11-month training and experiential learning program for early career leaders seeking to gain hands-on public policy experience and invest in their personal and professional growth.

Fellows are integrated into one of Greenlining’s policy teams to develop, plan, and implement the organization’s policy and advocacy efforts while they simultaneously work with the Leadership Academy to focus on the skills to support their personal growth and deepen their leadership perspective.

We’re looking for individuals who have a strong commitment to racial equity and social justice for communities of color and can demonstrate a sincere interest in building themselves into true race equity leaders. Our offices are based in Oakland, CA and participants will be expected to attend in-person throughout the program.

