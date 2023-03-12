DEADLINE TONIGHT for rare internship opportunity with alumni-led CRCM Ventures

CRCM is looking for an energetic Middlebury student to fill this career-starting internship, supporting portfolio companies,. This is a full-time, remote paid internship. The internship will take place over 4 weeks during the Summer of 2023.

Responsibilities:

Conduct market research and due diligence for potential investment targets

Direct report to the senior management team

Source deals and meet with entrepreneurs who have disruptive ideas

Work with portfolio companies, including marketing, business development, fundraising

CRCM Ventures is a global venture fund investing in early-stage companies, primarily in the US and Asia and now has a special focus on climate technology. CRCM’s decade-long track record includes outstanding companies such as Youku (NYSE: YOKU), Musical.ly (acquired by ByteDance), Orbeus (acquired by Amazon), Chariot (acquired by Ford), Ripple, and others in their very early days.

Qualifications: