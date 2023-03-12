DEADLINE TONIGHT for rare internship opportunity with alumni-led CRCM Ventures

CRCM is looking for an energetic Middlebury student to fill this career-starting internship, supporting portfolio companies,. This is a full-time, remote paid internship. The internship will take place over 4 weeks during the Summer of 2023.
Responsibilities:
- Conduct market research and due diligence for potential investment targets
- Direct report to the senior management team
- Source deals and meet with entrepreneurs who have disruptive ideas
- Work with portfolio companies, including marketing, business development, fundraising
CRCM Ventures is a global venture fund investing in early-stage companies, primarily in the US and Asia and now has a special focus on climate technology. CRCM’s decade-long track record includes outstanding companies such as Youku (NYSE: YOKU), Musical.ly (acquired by ByteDance), Orbeus (acquired by Amazon), Chariot (acquired by Ford), Ripple, and others in their very early days.
Qualifications:
- Interest and working knowledge of climate technology, cybersecurity, blockchain, etc.
- Self-motivated
- Exceptional written and oral communication skills
- Excellent interpersonal skills for frequent conversations with entrepreneurs and industry experts
- Last but not the least, endless passion to work in the venture capital and tech industry