Create, Collaborate, and Connect with MiddCORE Mentors in the Summer Intern Lab

For two hours a week in June-July, join 30+ mentors from the MiddCORE community to build critical skills for professional success. Each Tuesday night, you will be joined by distinguished MiddCORE Mentors to dive into interactive skill-building sessions and gain real-world insights (see mentors joining this summer). In addition, the program will feature alumni panel discussions, cohort reflections, and access to our new career-specific Slack channels. Realize your potential this summer and deepen your connections within the Middlebury community.



MiddCORE Summer Intern Lab is designed to complement your summer experience, from anywhere!



As recognition for completing the MiddCORE Summer Intern Lab, you will receive a $250 professional development award for attending all sessions.

Invest in yourself this summer

Final Application Deadline April 15

In collaboration with CCI and Compass