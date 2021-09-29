CCI will be at the Fall Family Weekend Welcome Center!

Students, bring your families to the Center for Careers and Internships (CCI) table at the Welcome Center during Fall Family Weekend.

Consider CCI an integral part your experience. As advisors, educators, mentors, and connectors, CCI staff work with you throughout your four years to explore your path, discover your purpose, build your Middlebury story, and design your future.

Personalized advising, creative programming, a vested alumni network, and dynamic internship opportunities that allow you to apply your liberal arts learning beyond the classroom and gain real-world experience span all career interests from technology to not-for-profit to law and policy to finance to education to the environment and more.

We are here for you every step of the way and look forward to discussing how we will help you explore what’s next!