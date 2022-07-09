Attention Women in Business

Female-identifying students are invited to join Join Middlebury alumnae in the finance, business, and entrepreneurial sectors for networking and conversation in New York City.

Hosted by:

Rudi Dubois ’97, VP, Wealth Advisory at Bernstein Private Wealth

Joining the discussion:

Boriana Karastoyanova ’01, Senior Vice President and Principal at Neuberger Berman

Kimberly Smith ’95, Chief Capital Formation Officer at TechStars

This event — presented in collaboration with Middlebury Women on Wall St. (MiddWow), Center for Careers and Internships, and Advancement — will take place on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, from 6:30-8:30 PM at Bernstein Private Wealth, 1345 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10105.

Please register here by July 13. We hope to see you there!

**Please note that all guests must pre-register. We cannot accommodate walk-ins due to building security protocol.