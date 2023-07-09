Apply Today: 2024 Private Equity Summer Analyst at Level Equity

Level Equity is an NYC-based private equity firm with a focus on growth-stage software and technology investments. The firm seeks Summer 2024 Analysts with:

a strong record of academic and extra-curricular achievement with a proven track record of leadership skills;

excellent interpersonal skills with an ability to network, communicate, and collaborate with colleagues, company executives, entrepreneurs, and business partners;

exceptional analytical skills, business acumen, and knowledge of financial modeling and analysis;

superb work ethic and high energy, self-motivated entrepreneurial spirit with a strong desire to produce high quality deliverables; and

genuine interest in technology, software, web services, internet, and media sectors.

Deadline: July 17 at 5:00 p.m. ET

Apply Here: https://middlebury.joinhandshake.com/jobs/7753277/