Hot Social Impact Handshake Internships & Jobs

Summer Research Experience for Undergraduates at University of Massachusetts Amherst – The University of Massachusetts Amherst’s Collaborative Undergraduate Research in Energy (CURE) Program offers American undergraduate students a ten-week research internship in the science behind renewable energy, in a truly collaborative team environment.

Summer Climate Justice Fellow at 350 Vermont – You can pursue your own organizing work while gaining experience working with the team of a grassroots climate justice non-profit organization. Generally your time will be split between supporting 350VT’s mission, and (if your fellowship is more than 20 hours/week) working on an independent organizing project or related organizing work with another group.