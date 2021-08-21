Recruiting Captains for the 2022 Winter Term EMT Internship

CCI is sponsoring a Winter Term 2022 opportunity for Super Senior Febs, Seniors, and Juniors.

The month-long J-Term Middlebury Regional EMS EMT Internship is an opportunity typically reserved for first-year and sophomore students. For the past three courses, we have selected two upper class students to serve as class captains. In addition to fulfilling all the course requirements, the captains were a resource for younger students and helped the lead paramedic with blast emails, daily scheduling and class logistics. A typical day begins around 7:30 AM with the captain scraping and warming up an icy college van and driving students from campus to the station house. The day ends with a captain driving the students back to campus between 4:30-5:00 PM and returning the van. You must have a Middlebury College driver’s license or be willing to go through the Middlebury College Driver’s License Program this fall in order to be considered for this opportunity.

Given the uncertainty around COVID-19, we will have several check points leading up to the start of the 2022 Winter Term EMT Internship, where, depending on COVID prevalence, the internship would either be canceled or shifted to a largely remote iteration.

The cost of the EMT internship is $850.00, and students who receive financial aid at Middlebury participate in the program at no cost.

Interested students should send their resume to Hannah Benz and explain why this opportunity is a good fit-about 300 words. Applications are due to Hannah Benz by 9/12/21. Late submissions will not be considered.

Please email Hannah Benz with questions.