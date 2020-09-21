Innovation Hub Social Entrepreneurship Fellowship and ChangeMaker Program

The Innovation Hub is now accepting applications from members of the class of 2023 or 2023.5 for the Social Entrepreneurship Fellowship and ChangeMaker Program.

Middlebury’s Social Entrepreneurship Fellowship and ChangeMaker Program are designed to help students carry out Middlebury College’s mission: “Through a commitment to immersive learning, we prepare students to lead engaged, consequential, and creative lives, contribute to their communities, and address the world’s most challenging problems.”

This fall, the staff of Middlebury’s Social Entrepreneurship Program will select eight students from the class of 2023 or 2023.5 to receive up to $7,000 in funding as well as project and research support. The Fellowship and Changemaker Program will help these students to build relevant personal qualities and to enhance their academic experience at Middlebury.

The application can be found here and is due on MONDAY, OCTOBER 5, 2020 by 11:59 PM (Eastern Time). Questions can be directed to Charlotte Sullivan at cxsullivan@middlebury.edu.