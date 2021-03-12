Privilege & Poverty Local Summer Internships

Gain skills, make community connections and do direct service work addressing the impacts of poverty and economic inequality – right here in Addison County – through a P&P Summer Internship.

Internships offered in: Healthcare, Criminal and Restorative Justice, Housing, Hunger, Domestic and Sexual Violence Survivor Advocacy, and Youth Programs.

The Privilege & Poverty Academic Cluster integrates rigorous academic study with direct service, supporting the work of marginalized communities and persons as we work to address the causes and consequences of economic inequality . This summer internship program provides students with an opportunity to extend prior classroom learning about poverty and inequality out into communities, both local and national, through funded summer internships with community agencies addressing the impacts of economic inequality. The P&P Summer Internship program fulfills the experiential learning component of the P&P Academic Cluster curriculum.

Learn more and apply in Handshake here