Upcoming Internship Events!

If you are contemplating an internship this year, here are two opportunities to learn about how to find and fund an internship that fits your interests and how to earn credit for Winter Term internships.



Winter Term Internship Information Session

Wednesday, October 7, 4:00-5:00 pm

This live Webinar will address how to find a Winter Term internship and the timeline and action steps needed to earn internship credit. Current known College policy on Winter Term 2021 internships will be covered, as well as opportunities for funding. This information session will be recorded for those not able to attend.

Register in Handshake to access the Zoom link.

Student Stories from Summer Internships: A Center for Careers and Internships Panel Discussion

Friday, October 9, 2:00-3:00 pm

At Middlebury, students don’t just learn how to engage the world—they go out and do it. Even in the midst of a pandemic, our resilient and innovative students participated in meaningful internships (many of them remote) this summer. They gained valuable experience, contributed to research on Covid-19, cancer and climate change, taught children, brought the arts online, and used language, writing, research, and analytical skills acquired at Middlebury to benefit major NGOs, corporations, non-profits, and campaigns.

Join a live Zoom panel discussion hosted by the Center for Careers and Internships (CCI) to hear directly from Middlebury students about how transformative internship experiences can be and what advice they offer to help students find and secure the right internship for their interests. CCI staff will briefly describe our internship programs and be available to answer your questions.

Register in Handshake to access the Zoom link.