Reimagining Early Care and Education: A New America Vision

|The need for an early care and education system that works for all children and families has gained tremendous urgency. And yet the crises of 2020 have brought to light just how fragile and inadequate the existing policies and systems are in the U.S. With new federal leadership, the time is ripe for a bold post-pandemic agenda for a strong, functioning early care and education system that prioritizes equity, embraces whole child approaches, and connects smoothly with elementary education and systems that support family wellbeing.
Rapid social and technological changes within professional and civic life require that America’s children become lifelong learners who can think critically and inventively, develop constructive ways to express themselves, engage in meaningful relationships, and make sound decisions by drawing upon a rich knowledge base about how the world works. A seamless continuum of high-quality, easily accessible early care and education in their first decade of life builds the foundation of cognitive, social, and emotional skills on which future learning rests. But in the middle of a devastating pandemic, economic recession, persistent racial injustice, and violent political extremism, high-quality early care and education is especially critical. Without a renewed focus on and investment in children’s growth and development, the negative effects of these crises on children could be long-lasting.
We need bold changes to early care and education policies and practices at all levels. We invite you to join us for an event where we examine why reimagining and investing in early care and education must be a national priority now and explore how to make it a reality for all children.
