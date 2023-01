Tues, Jan. 10, 4:30-5:30 pm, BiHall 216

Considering an internship this summer but don’t know how to get started? This workshop is for you.

We will walk you through how to find an internship and discuss CCI’s grants for unpaid summer internships.

Register in Handshake to attend the event in-person or if you cannot attend but want a recording sent to you after the event.

Brought to you by the Center for Careers and Internships.