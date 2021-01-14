Now is the perfect time to be planning your summer internship! In this webinar, learn strategies for finding or creating the best internship for you.

At this session, we will:

• Give you examples of past internships Midd students have done.

• Highlight top resources to use in the search process.

• Discuss strategies for creating your own experience.

• Provide an overview of CCI’s GRANT FUNDING available for unpaid summer internships.

• Help you with the process of narrowing down fields in which to pursue your internship.

Students seeking internships for the spring semester may also find it valuable to attend but please note that funding is only available for summer internships. We look forward to seeing you and answering all of your questions!

CCI will offer this workshop twice. RSVP below for the time most convenient to you. If you can’t attend but want a recording of the workshop, please register for either date; the recording will be sent out the following week.

FIND AND FUND YOUR SUMMER INTERNSHIP

Jan. 20 at 10 am EST

OR

FIND AND FUND YOUR SUMMER INTERNSHIP

Jan. 21 at 4 pm EST

For additional help with your internship search, students may drop into Quick Questions to see a Peer Career Advisor or make an appointment with the CCI advisor that matches your internship/career interest (Handshake>Career Center>Appointments).



