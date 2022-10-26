Apply Now to Earn Credit for your Winter Term Internship!

Do you have a Winter Term internship lined up or want to consider doing a J-term internship? Here’ s the information you’ll need if you want to take part in an internship AND earn credit for the internship.

STEP 1: Have your resume approved by a CCI Peer Career Advisor (PCA). No appointment necessary. See go/PCAs for times and locations.



STEP 2: Secure your internship. Check out the exciting Winter Term internships currently posted in Handshake, visit go/findinternships for tips, or make an appointment with a CCI advisor or visit a PCA for help.



STEP 3: Find a Middlebury faculty member to serve as your academic sponsor. See FAQ at go/WTinternships for more info on academic sponsors.



STEP 4: Read the Internship Agreement Form . Make sure you agree with all the terms. You will be asked in the Application for Credit to affirm that you have read and agree to abide by all requirements.

STEP 5: Write your personal statement for your application for credit including 3 scholarly sources (see samples).



STEP 6: Create an Experience in Handshake – this is your application for credit. go/Handshake>Career Center>Experiences>Request an Experience. Select Winter Term Application for Credit/Funding and Winter Term 2023 and answer all questions marked with an asterisk. Immediately after submitting, attach your personal statement and your CCI-approved resume. CCI has funding grants available for students on financial aid on a first-come, first-served basis or for internships related to conflict transformation.



Internship credit and funding is approved on a rolling basis up until Dec. 1. See details at go/WTinternships and apply now! Contact Cheryl Whitney Lower for questions.



Please note: Sophomores through Super Seniors who have been enrolled for Fall ’22 (exceptions apply) or those on an approved study away program (Middlebury or non-Middlebury) are eligible to earn credit during Winter Term 2023. Students doing remote internships are only eligible for campus housing if you have been/will be on-campus the full year.