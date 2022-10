Let’s talk about what happens behind the curtain! Join us when wardrobe expert Debi Jolly comes to campus and talks about what the wardrobe crew does to support actors backstage during a run of a show.

Co-sponsored by the Theatre Dept and CCI: Center for Careers& Internships

Date: Thursday, October 20

Time: 1:30-4:15pm

Location: Green Room, The Wright Memorial Theater – 96 Chateau Road, Middlebury VT 05753

EMAIL: SLJACK@MIDDLEBURY.EDU FOR MORE INFO