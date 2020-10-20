IRTS Multicultural Career Workshop in November (Building Future Media Leaders) – Application Deadline: Monday, October 26.

Now in its 36th year, the IRTS Multicultural Career Workshop has earned the reputation of being one of the best ways for BIPOC students and recent grads to get a jump start in their careers, all while interfacing with top media companies for insights and open opportunities.

This year, due to the impact of COVID-19, they are bringing this experience to you! Students will leave this conference with a greater understanding of the media business, career paths you might not know exist, tangible next-steps, and an even stronger sense of why the industry needs your talent and perspective more than ever. No cost to attend the workshop!

Join them virtually for the 2020 IRTS Multicultural Career Workshop on November 12, 13, & 14!

From 11am – 3pm ET each day, you will hear from some of the industry’s most dynamic professionals through a series of engaging panels, featured speakers, and Q&A sessions. Then, each weeknight from 6pm – 7pm ET, they will have a conversation with accomplished members of the IRTS community. The majority of the speakers were actually former attendees of IRTS programs.

Since media is ever-evolving and multifaceted, the panel and speaker topics are designed to introduce attendees to the various positions and opportunities within the industry. Conferees will learn about opportunities in advertising, content creation, digital media, journalism, marketing, media buying and planning, production, research, sales, and many more!

Following the Workshop, students will have the opportunity to participate in exclusive meetings with top media companies to learn about their work, mission, and entry level opportunities. Resumes will also be shared with their corporate partners, to be vetted for current and future internships and full-time positions.

Accomplished students (freshman – grad school) and recent university graduates (less than 12 months out of school) from all majors are encouraged to apply! Click here to apply!