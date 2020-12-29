Internship opportunity for a Student-run tech startup using cutting edge Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to analyze exercise form and offer real time feedback.

About SimpL: Through the power of a small team of 30 people with ages ranging from 16-30, SimpL has developed a product that uses cutting edge pose estimation research to ensure that no one gets injured while working out. In short, they are revolutionizing and democratizing the intersection of technology and fitness. The company just placed in the top 10 of University startups in Amazon’s Web Services 2020 competition.

About the Role: While your internship would be unpaid, the knowledge and experience you would gain from reporting directly to the CEO, CTO, CMO, and Creative Director daily of a company that’s on the cusp of receiving angel funding in the second quarter, would set you apart when applying for jobs upon graduating from Middlebury. If you prove yourself a good worker, you’ll also be eligible for a spot on the team.

Why SimpL? If you were to join the team, you’d be working for a cause that will change the world. Their mission statement is to democratize fitness and health; to mitigate and eliminate unnecessary injuries in the weight room, to supplement and improve the occupational therapy/recovery process following an injury. Here is a video behind what they are doing:

What they are looking for

The team is looking for a creative mind willing to stretch out of their own comfort zones. The company is entirely “outside the box” and so the way they’re developing a product is in the same vein.

Technical Skills Needed:

Adobe Suite (particularly premiere, illustrator and photoshop)

Someone who can draw technically and be able to incorporate and manipulate those drawings in adobe illustrator

Videography skills (shooting and editing)

Marketing skills (social media and branding)

If you have anything you think you can offer the team, REACH OUT.

willfbrossman@gmail.com

(609) 915-2601

Will Brossman

Middlebury Class of ‘22