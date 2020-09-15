2021 Marketing and Advertising Education (MADE) Paid Internship Opportunities- Apply Now!

Launched in 2018, the MADE (Marketing & Advertising Education) Program has placed over 100 undergraduate juniors and seniors in paid summer internships at top ad agencies, media companies and marketers such as Ogilvy, McCann, Mastercard, IBM, NBCUniversal, Sephora, ViacomCBS, Bank of America, Deutsch and DDB.

MADE functions as the “Common App” for marketing and advertising internships, making it easy for students to navigate a complex industry. Through this process, MADE exposes students to opportunities they may not have been aware of or thought they had access to. Organizations benefit from being able to select top talent from a pool that spans racial, ethnic, geographic, and socioeconomic groups, breaking down traditional barriers to finding strong talent.

Once a candidate applies, they are connected with potentially dozens of internship opportunities at our partner companies based on traits such as critical thinking, leadership potential and intellectual curiosity.

To qualify, you must be an undergraduate Junior or Senior graduating between May 2021 & May 2022. All schools and majors welcome.

Completed applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis. The application deadline is January 15, 2021.

Do not wait for the deadline. They are hiring interns on a rolling basis! Therefore, you should apply as soon as possible.

