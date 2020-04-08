Looking for a remote internship or experience this summer? Here are some tips to get you started.

Convert your current experience or create your own:

Already offered an in-person internship? Ask your employer if it can be converted into a remote experience. See article below on making the most of a remote internship.*

Create your own by contacting an organization to ask if a posted internship can be done remotely or if the organization has projects (think research, writing, data analysis, social media, and more) you can work on from home in order to gain experience while helping them achieve their goals.

Search databases and third-party providers for remote experiences:

: In the jobs tab, search internships and then use key word search “remote.” Use this article to get started: How to get a job on Handshake (FAQ) Idealist : Type “remote” in location tab to find hundreds of remote internships worldwide with organizations and nonprofits committed to making a difference.

: Type “remote” in location tab to find hundreds of remote internships worldwide with organizations and nonprofits committed to making a difference. Parker Dewey : Sign up for multiple paid micro-internships available across a variety of industries from entrepreneurs to large enterprises. Create a free account and explore which opportunities seem most interesting to you based on assignment details, deadlines, and pay.

: Sign up for multiple paid micro-internships available across a variety of industries from entrepreneurs to large enterprises. Create a free account and explore which opportunities seem most interesting to you based on assignment details, deadlines, and pay. CEA Virtual Internships Abroad : Engage in supervised international work experience and build global career readiness competencies, all while staying at home. (Deadline April 15; $450 placement fee but may be able be able to extend deadline and/or waive additional $95 application fee.)

: Engage in supervised international work experience and build global career readiness competencies, all while staying at home. (Deadline April 15; $450 placement fee but may be able be able to extend deadline and/or waive additional $95 application fee.) Virtual Internships: Work for companies across the country or globe supporting projects ranging from social media support to full business projects, website design, market reports, financial assessments, and more.

Articles on the benefits and how to navigate Remote Experiences:

CCI’s Remote Internship Guide

*6 Ways to Make the Most of a Remote Internship