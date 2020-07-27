A Few Openings Left in FoodCorps!

We’re looking for candidates to fill these final spots as soon as possible and are especially interested in those local to these sites.
Openings:
Maine — Indian Township School with the Passamaquoddy Tribe
Massachusetts — Springfield School District
Iowa — Ottumwa with ISU Extension and Outreach in Wapello County and Cedar Rapids with ISU Extension and Outreach in Linn County
Mississippi — Tupelo and Delta with Delta EATS
New Mexico — Bernalillo Public Schools
New York — CS 61 in the Bronx with Children’s Aid and PS 151 Lyndon B. Johnson in Bushwick, Brooklyn
Have questions? Our recruitment team is here to help! Just email serve@foodcorps.org or reply to this email. You can also learn how we’re supporting our service members and communities through COVID-19.