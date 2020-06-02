Career Conversation and an Arts Discussion with Elizabeth Warfel ’19 – Thursday, June 4

Please join us for a Career Conversation and an Arts Industry Reading Discussion with Elizabeth Warfel ’19. Elizabeth will discuss her on-campus experiences and summer internships related to the Arts and will share advice on how to get started in the industry.

Based on Elizabeth’s recommendation, we will also discuss two articles titled “With Galleries Closed, a Moment for Net Artists to Shine” by Andrew Dickson and “The First AI- Generated Portrait Ever Sold at Auction Shatters Expectations, Fetching $432,500 – 43 Times Its Estimate” by Eileen Kinsella. This is a great opportunity to meet an alum working in the Arts and learn about the current trends in the industry!

Elizabeth Warfel graduated from Middlebury in 2019 with a double major in Art History and French, and significant coursework in Studio Art. After graduating she interned at Christie’s NYC in the Estates, Appraisals, and Valuations Department and then the Impressionist and Modern Art Department. Since then she has been working for the Contemporary and Digital Art Fair (CADAF) doing their marketing and social media.

