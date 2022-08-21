Women’s Association of Venture & Equity (WAVE)

APPLY NOW to attend the 2022 Women in Alternative Investment Career Forum on October 28th

APPLICATIONS ARE NOW BEING ACCEPTED from female students ranging from undergraduate through three years post graduate school. Applications close by end of the day on Sunday, September 11. Scholars will be notified of acceptance on or before Tuesday, September 20. The event takes place on Friday, October 28, 2022.

ABOUT THE EVENT:

The Sixth Annual WAVE Women in Alternative Investments Career Forum is the industry leading event to recruit and source the next generation of women in finance. The objective of the Career Forum is to broaden the funnel of women into the alternatives industry and provide a setting where candidates can learn, engage, and network with industry veterans across a broad spectrum of careers. WAVE is deeply

committed to advancing diversity, equity and inclusion efforts within the alternatives industry.

2022 FORMAT:

The 2022 Career Forum will be hosted in-person from 7:30am to 3:00pm on Friday, October 28th at the New York Hilton Midtown, in New York City. The event will include panels, roundtable discussions, expo booths, and networking opportunities for all attendees.

PARTICIPANTS:

WAVE expects 600+ attendees, approximately half of whom will be Forum Scholars, and the other half will be industry professionals. Industry professionals are from organizations within the alternative investment industry, including private equity, venture capital, real estate, credit, real assets, hedge funds and investment banks that are seeking to recruit and network with enthusiastic, qualified and highly educated

women.

Forum Scholar applicants will have educational and professional backgrounds that range from undergraduate through 3 years post graduate school and include analysts and associates from alternative investment firms, investment banks and management consulting firms, accountants, attorneys, operators and marketing professionals. All Forum Scholars will be pre-screened through a rigorous application process. In 2021, 500+ female scholars applied to attend from over 80 universities, and submitted

resumes were included in the Career Forum Resume Book, which is shared with all Career Forum sponsors.

Thanks to sponsors, WAVE can offer reimbursements for travel costs for out of town scholars. The value of the travel stipend will range from $200-$700 based on distance of travel and need. WAVE also has a limited block of complimentary, shared rooms available on a first-come, first serve basis. In addition, even if students cannot attend the event, you’re encouraged to apply since your resume will be included in a resume book that will be sent to all participating firms.

Please check the WAVE website for event updates.

Unfortunately given the high volume of candidates that WAVE receives for this event, WAVE cannot provide feedback on submissions that were not accepted.